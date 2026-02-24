Coaches and buses will replace NSW Trainlink services, including the Sydney to Melbourne XPT and V/Line Albury Line trains, as essential maintenance and improvement works get underway this weekend.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will be conducting works on the main railway line between Sydney and Melbourne.

Works will take place between:

• Chullora Junction to Moss Vale in NSW from 10:30pm Friday 27 February to 2:00am 2 March;

• Moss Vale and Cootamundra in NSW from 6:00am Saturday 28 February to 11:00pm Sunday 1

March;

• Cootamundra in NSW and Somerton in Victoria from Saturday 28 February to Sunday 1 March.

Maintenance activities include track reconditioning; signalling upgrades; vegetation removal; mudhole remediation; track ballasting and tamping; re-sleepering; rail defect removal; turnout component renewal; general track maintenance and level crossing track works.

These works are part of ARTC’s commitment to maintain safety and strengthen the resilience and reliability of our network.

For up-to-date journey information, customers are encouraged to visit Transportnsw.info or vline.com.au for assistance in planning their journey.

ARTC is reminding motorists to remain vigilant and continue to obey road rules at level crossings during the shutdown, with heavy machinery operating on and around the rail line.

Information on road closures or diversions and alternative routes can be found at Live Traffic NSW and VicTraffic.