Large-scale renewable energy organisation, Mint Renewables, has committed to establishing a community benefits fund of $70,000 per annum to support local initiatives for the community of Dederang, over the operational life of the Dederang Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project.

Victorian Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny granted a planning permit for the Dederang BESS Project in June 2025.

Targeting an indicative installed capacity of 400MWh with an indicative development footprint of approximately four hectares, the BESS will store energy, so that excess energy produced during periods of low demand or high output can be stored for use during periods when there might otherwise be a shortfall in supply.

Mint Renewables said there is still a lot of work to do prior to construction of the project.

"This phase will include ongoing engineering and design activities to ensure compliance with the planning permit conditions, grid connection activities, discussions with potential customers and financiers and ongoing engagement with the community," the company said.

"All of these activities need to occur before the project will proceed to construction."

Establishing a community benefits fund is also part of the work currently under way.

Mint Renewables is inviting community members and local leaders to shape the Dederang BESS Community Benefits Fund through a targeted engagement process, including an online survey and workshop to be held in early 2026.

Through this engagement, Mint Renewables is seeking community views on the following:

>What priorities should be funded?

>How should the fund operate?

>Who should be involved in decision-making, and

>How often should funding be distributed?

Community members can complete the survey by visiting Dederang BESS Community Benefits Fund Survey.

The survey will close at 5pm on Friday, 30 January.

Mint Renewables said a workshop will be held after the closure of the survey to review feedback and establish the best ways to set up the fund.

Interested community members can submit an expression of interest for the workshop by emailing: dederangbattery@mintrenewables.com

More information about the Dederang BESS Community Benefits Fund and the associated project can be found online by visiting: https://mintrenewables.com/dederang-bess