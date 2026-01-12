Alpine Resorts Victoria (ARV) will close Falls Creek's only childcare facility next month.

ARV reviewed the operation of the Falls Creek Early Childhood Education Centre late last year and said it "made the difficult decision" to cease operation of the service in mid February.

"This decision has been made based on an assessment of the financial and workforce challenges faced by the service, and the high-level of compliance requirements associated with an operation of this nature, which is outside of core business for ARV," it said in a statement.

ARV is however, currently seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from suitably qualified organisations to take on the commercial operations of the Falls Creek Early Childhood Education Centre.

"ARV appreciates that there may be a dedicated childcare provider interested in assuming the service, who can utilise specialist expertise and purpose-built governance frameworks to deliver a thriving and sustainable operation," a spokesperson told the Alpine Observer/Myrtleford Times last week.

The EOI, which is currently is available for review on tenders.vic.gov.au, closes on 30 January.

"Once closed, proposals will be evaluated and, should an appropriate submission be received, negotiations will commence," the spokesperson said.

"While the EOI process is underway, ARV is unable to share any further details."

Nationals' MP for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, said the imminent closure of the only long day care and kindergarten service at Falls Creek has caused significant distress for families and businesses in the mountain community.

His call last month for the Victorian government to urgently intervene and avert the impending closure to provide certainty for families and workers has gone unanswered.

He feared some families may not be able to continue living and working on the mountain without the service.

"The childcare service supports local families, feeds directly into Falls Creek Primary School, and is essential for attracting and retaining staff," Mr McCurdy said.

“The nearest alternative childcare in Mount Beauty is already full for 2026.

"Without this service, families will be forced to leave, businesses will suffer, and the long-term viability of the resort will be undermined."

Mr McCurdy said Falls Creek is a year-round community and a critical part of Victoria’s snowsports industry, which contributes $2.14 billion to the state economy, and to allow the childcare service to close "over a relatively small funding shortfall is a false economy with serious consequences".

It understood

The ARV has told the ABC that of the 17 children, aged from 12 weeks to five years, that had been enrolled at the childcare centre, 13 had found alternative arrangements and the Department of Education had indicated there was capacity within surrounding services.