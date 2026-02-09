To support Alpine Shire residents and businesses in exploring more reliable mobile network alternatives, nbn® local will host information sessions across the shire throughout February.

The sessions came after many parts of the region have continued to experience mobile network congestion; particularly during peak holiday seasons when tens of thousands of visitors rely on the same towers.

This congestion can interrupt basic communications, from making calls and receiving messages to accessing essential information during emergencies.

Recent upgrades to the nbn® network mean homes and businesses in Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford can now connect to fibre, offering a more stable connection than mobile data and one which is less affected by visitor numbers.

In Wandiligong and Porepunkah, improvements to the nbn® Fixed Wireless network have increased speeds and capacity, providing another dependable option when mobile networks are overloaded.

By shifting everyday activities; such as video calls, streaming, work tasks and large downloads, onto a home broadband connection, residents can reduce reliance on mobile networks during the most congested times.

These sessions offer a chance to ask questions, understand the recent upgrades and learn more about the connectivity options, which may help improve reliability at home or in the workplace.

Information Session Dates and Locations:

Bright's Make It, Bake It, Grow It Market: Saturday, 21 February, from 8.30am to 12.30pm in Howitt Park.

Coral Lee Café: morning of Tuesday, 24 February at 8 Barnard Street in Bright.

Red Ramia: morning of Wednesday, 25 February at 145 Great Alpine Road in Myrtleford.

Myrtleford's Farmers' Market: Saturday, 28 February, from 8.30am to 12.30pm in the Piazza.