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Independent Kate White wants a better deal for Northern Victoria

<p>HAT IN RING: Kate White is running as an upper house independent candidate for the Northern Victoria Region in November\\'s state election. </p>\\n
<p>HAT IN RING: Kate White is running as an upper house independent candidate for the Northern Victoria Region in November\\'s state election. </p>\\n

HAT IN RING: Kate White is running as an upper house independent candidate for the Northern Victoria Region in November's state election.

Upper house candidate in Victorian state election.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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