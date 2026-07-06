Nationals' MP for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, is encouraging neighbourhood houses, food relief providers and community organisations across the electorate to apply for funding through the Victorian government's Community Food Security Program.

Mr McCurdy said demand for food relief continued to grow as more families across North East Victoria struggled under relentless cost-of-living pressures.

"More people are turning to local community organisations for help because the rising cost of groceries, electricity, housing and everyday essentials is stretching household budgets to breaking point," he said.

"Our neighbourhood houses, food banks and volunteer organisations do an incredible job supporting those doing it tough, but they're being asked to do more with limited resources."

Mr McCurdy said while the government continued to drive up the cost of living, it was local volunteers and community groups who were stepping up to ensure families didn't go without.

"These organisations are the backbone of our communities, and it's important they receive every opportunity to strengthen the vital services they provide," he said.

The grants will support projects that improve access to food while building the capacity of organisations delivering frontline food relief and community support.

Eligible applicants include neighbourhood houses, volunteer-led organisations, multicultural and faith-based groups, social enterprises, local councils and public health services.

A dedicated funding stream is also available for First Peoples organisations through a partnership with the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation.

For further information and application details, visit: https://www.vic.gov.au/community-food-relief-program-local-grants.