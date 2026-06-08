Bright Country Golf Club

As the famous American golfer Bobby Jones was once quoted as saying, “A leading difficulty with the average golfer, is he totally misunderstands what is meant by, concentration. He may think he is concentrating hard, when he is merely worrying”.

With all those words of wisdom, let’s see how the golfers went last week at Bright.

Sunday, 31 May, all gender Stableford competition: Winner, Zorro Zwiersen, 17 H/C 33 pts. Ball winners, Reddog Ruddock 31 pts and Adam Benincasa 29 pts C/B. Nearest the pins, 3rd Zorro Zwiersen and 6th Reddog Ruddock.

Monday, 1 June all gender Veteran’s Stableford competition: Winner, Andrew Robertson 8 H/C 34 pts C/B. Ball winners, Reddog Ruddock 34 pts and Heather Thompson 32 pts. Nearest the pins, 3rd Mark Bamford, 6th Kevin Mock and 16th Andrew Robertson.

Wednesday Ladies, washed out too wet, as was Thursday Men’s.

Friday, 5 June, 9 hole Stableford competition: Winner Heather Thompson 17 pts C/B , Janine Andrews 17 pts, and nearest the pin, 11th Gina Losch

Saturday, 6 June, All gender Stableford competition: 62 golfers teed up and there was one outstanding score, Nev Blewitt, 21 H/C 41 pts, James Neylon, 7 H/C 40 pts, Jake Woods, 6 H/C 39 pts, Neil Gill, 25 H/C 38 pts and Chris Oswin, 7 H/C 37 pts. Ball winners, Phil Jessen 36 pts C/B, Bro Bush 36 pts C/B, Steve Harris 36 pts, Gareth Williams 36 pts, Joel Matthews 35 pts, Carol Burgess 35 pts C/B and Stephen Aloizos 35 pts C/B. Nearest the pins, 3rd Phil Bardsley-Smith, 6th David Neal, 11th Sam Buckley and 16th Bro Bush.

Not only did Nev Blewitt have the best score of 41 points, but his number also came out in the Member’s Draw, taking home the jackpot of $160.

At the other end of the scale, Dennis Pangrazio went home with the impressive, Ayres Rock glass for having a lowly 15 points.

The Bright Golf Guru idea of the week, “If we all had the same handicap, how boring would golf be?”

Mount Beauty Golf Club

The Monday League on 1 June was won by Trevor English with 38 points from Mark Redmond with 36 points.

The Ladies broke into two groups on Saturday, 6 June.

One group played a Stroke comp on the Front 9 which was won by Ute Svoboda with a net 43 from Anne Bellingham and Lynda Barter with net 49 each.

The other group played Stroke on the 18 holes which was won by Leesa Bevan with a net 78 from Jooyon Kang-Redmond with a net 82.

NTP, 2nd shots, on the 7th was Anne Archibald and on the 18th was Leesa Bevan.

The Men played their June Monthly Medal on Saturday, 6 June which was won by Fred Gerardson with a net 72 from Rick Biesboer with net 74, Roger Church with net 75 and Tom and Mark Redmond both with net 76.

NTP on the 7th was Victor Selway, and on the 9th was Tristan Hall.

The 17th, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office was Don Mason.

Josh took home the money on the 18th for the second time in a row.

Myrtleford Golf Club

Saturday 6 June

MGR Solicitors Stableford & Super 6 & Teams Event AMCR 71 AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: David Clark (14) 34 pts

A Grade Runner Up: Matt Mulkeen (13) 33 pts

B Grade Winner: Paul Cowman (20) 34 pts

B Grade Runner Up: Jan Roseby (18) 32 pts

Super 6 Winner: Chris Fischer (11) 15 pts

Super 6 Runner Up: David Matthewsy (11) 14 pts

Ball Winners: C Fischer 32, B Piazza 31, B Caldwell 31, P Veldman 31, P Balchin 30, A Loftus 30, D Jackson 30.

Foodworks NTP’s: 1st: Chris Fischer, 4th 2nd Shot: David Jackson, 8th: David Jackson, 14th: John Chatfield, 16th: Brian Caldwell.

Raffle Winner: Helen Ericson

Matthews Cleaning Award: Colin Walker 18 pts

Monday 8 June

MGR Solicitors King Birthday Ambrose AMCR 71 AWCR 74

Mixed Winner: Carolyn, Ken & Elliott Bailey 64.33

Mixed Runner Up: Fran Jackson, Paul Cowman & Andrew Loftus 65.33

Men's Winner: Gerard Black, David Rowe & Jonathan Mercuri

Men's Runner Up: Dylan Pool, Zac Whitmore & Spence Field 59.33

Ball Winners Mixed: G Sims L & G Browne 65.66. Men's: A Whitford, R & S Reynolds 61.66, G Wigney, B Garoni & I Wales 62, S Dale, M Manley & M Miller 63

Foodworks NTP’s: 1st: Judy Bynon & Craig Piazza, 8th: Craig Piazza, 14th: Carolyn & Elliott Bailey, 16th: Craig Piazza