The former nurses’ quarters at the Bright Hospital campus will be demolished following extensive technical assessments which Alpine Health said had identified significant safety, environmental and structural risks.

The decision, formally endorsed by the Alpine Health board, follows detailed engineering and environmental assessments which Alpine Health said confirmed the building is unsafe to occupy and not economically viable to remediate.

Alpine Health interim chief executive officer, Cameron Butler, said the decision was not taken lightly as the building has been a part of the history of health services in Bright.

“The safety of our people and our community must always come first,” Mr Butler said.

“After thorough and independent assessments, it became clear that the risks associated with this building could not be responsibly managed through repair or renewal.”

Mr Butler said assessments identified major structural failures, water damage and other environmental issues.

He said full remediation was prohibitively expensive with no guarantee of long-term functionality.

Mr Butler said the board carefully considered all options before approving demolition.

“This decision reflects responsible stewardship of public assets and sound governance,” he said.

"Investing significant funds into a building with high ongoing risk would not represent best use of health resources.

“Demolition allows us to create a safer site while allowing the land to be an option for future health infrastructure planning at the Bright campus.”

Demolition of the building is to be completed within the current financial year, subject to statutory approvals and contractor availability, and Alpine Health said appropriate safety controls will remain in place until works are complete.

Mr Butler emphasised the decision does not diminish Alpine Health’s commitment to Bright or the broader Alpine region.

“I want to reassure our community that Alpine Health’s commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare across our entire service area remains unwavering," he said.

"In fact we are exploring further opportunities for Alpine Health.

“This decision is about protecting safety today while responsibly planning for the health needs of our community into the future.”

Mr Butler said Alpine Health said it will continue to engage with staff, local leaders and community stakeholders as demolition planning progresses and as future options for the Bright campus are considered.