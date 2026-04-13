On 29 May, a new dining experience will unfold across Bright, inviting guests to discover that world-class hospitality isn’t found in distant cities - but right here, on their doorstep.

Fork in the Road is a curated progressive dining experience bringing together four of Bright’s most respected venues - Koji Bird, Basils, Tomahawks and Sir Loins - for a single, considered evening of movement, discovery and shared hospitality.

Set against the backdrop of one of Victoria’s most celebrated regional food destinations, the event is a confident expression of Bright’s dining scene - one defined by quality, creativity and a strong sense of place.

Composed and supported by the Bright Chamber of Commerce, with funding from Regional Development Victoria through the Porepunkah Emergency Response, the event also provides a meaningful opportunity to support and give back to local businesses impacted by the Porepunkah Incident.

Rather than gathering in one place, guests will move through Bright over the course of the night, with each course unfolding in a different venue.

Destinations remain undisclosed until the conclusion of each course, allowing anticipation and curiosity to guide the experience.

At every stop, food and drink come together through collaborations with local beverage producers - wineries, breweries and distilleries - offering a layered expression of the region’s character.

Bright Chamber of Commerce president Marcus Warner said the event reflects both the resilience and the calibre of the local hospitality community.

“Fork in the Road is about recognising what we have here in Bright...an exceptional dining scene that stands confidently alongside anywhere in the country,” Mr Warner said.

“Many of these businesses have faced significant challenges, and this is an opportunity to support them in a meaningful way, while also celebrating their creativity and commitment to quality.

“It’s also an invitation for people to experience Bright differently...to be a tourist in their own town, or to rediscover it through a new lens.

“We see this as the beginning of something enduring, a flagship experience that reflects the confidence, collaboration and character of Bright as a destination.”

More than an event, Fork in the Road is a reflection of Bright’s evolving dining culture - confident, collaborative and deeply rooted in place.

The evening will culminate at The Last Stop - a lively after-party featuring live music, dancing and a shared celebration, bringing guests and hosts together to close the night on a high.

Full details and ticket information are available at www.forkintheroad.au