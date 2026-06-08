Alpine Shire Council will not be adding any new publicly accessible dump points for recreational vehicle users to dispose of their waste water, at least for now.

Councillors discussed the issue at the May council meeting and accepted the findings of a review into the current number, accessibility and demand of dump points across the shire.

The report concluded that based on available data, consultation with tourism park operators, and existing infrastructure coverage, and considering the cost of installing and

managing this infrastructure, council officers consider there is currently insufficient demonstrated demand to warrant delivery of an additional publicly accessible RV dump point within Alpine Shire at this time.

Council noted that while there has been an increase in registered RVs across Victoria, the current demand does not exceed the number of available dump points across Alpine Shire.

Councillors were informed there are eight publicly accessible dump points across the shire for RV users to dispose of black water, known as toilet waste and grey water, known as sink or shower waste, into town sewerage systems.

There is currently one freely accessible dump point located in Dinner Plain and a number of caravan parks across Alpine Shire offer dump points to non-guests for a fee of $5.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said this updated review was by far the best assessment council has received about dump points in Alpine Shire.

"Council has been looking at this issue on and off for a long time and this review provides a thorough analysis as to why our region currently has enough dump points to service the demand," she said.

"Not only do we have an entirely free dump point in Dinner Plain, we also have terrific caravan parks across our region and many of them open their doors to non-guests to dump their waste for as little as $5."

Cr Nicholas also said council officers will continue receiving feedback and monitoring visitor trends to assess if there are any changes in demand.

DUMP POINTS ACROSS THE ALPINE SHIRE

Dinner Plain: Scrubbers End Car Park, free;

Porepunkah: Discovery Parks, Mount Buffalo Road, free for guests, $5 public;

Porepunkah: Mt Buffalo Caravan Park, free for guests, $5 public;

Myrtleford: Myrtleford Holiday Park, free for guests, $5 public;

Myrtleford: Myrtleford Recreation Reserve, $5 public;

Bright: NRMA Bright Holiday Park, free for guests, $5 public;

Tawonga: Tawonga Tourist Park, free for guests, $5 public;

Mt Beauty: The Park Mount Beauty, free for guests, $5 public.