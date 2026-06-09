More than 50 climbers took part in Buffalo Boulders' recent Crimp Fest competition, with an even larger crowd of family, friends and supporters filling the Myrtleford gym throughout the day.

Held under the theme of 'Big Hair, Small Holds, the 1980s metal-inspired event was designed to be accessible to climbers of all ages and abilities.

With junior, intermediate and open categories, the competition welcomed everyone from experienced climbers through to first-time competitors, including several members of the gym's youth squad.

While there were plenty of impressive performances, the biggest success of the day was the sense of community on display, according to Buffalo Boulders owner Tia Wishart.

"Competitors cheered each other on, celebrated personal achievements and created a supportive atmosphere that reflected the values Buffalo Boulders aims to foster," she said.

Competition winners were Shae MacLean and Brad Graham in the Highway to Hell (open) category, Alex Munoz and Calum Alessi in Stairway to Heaven (intermediate), and Naomi and Jack in the Mini Shredder junior division.

There was lots of cheering for every competitor throughout the day.

A free community barbecue and evening climbing film screening rounded out the event, bringing people together both on and off the wall.

Wishart said the event highlighted how climbing can connect people of all ages and backgrounds.

"We're incredibly proud of the community that has formed around the gym," she said.

"Crimp Fest wasn't just about the climbing, it was about encouraging people to have a go, support each other and be part of something fun."