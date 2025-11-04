Year 12 students at Mount Beauty Secondary College have had a positive end to their schooling.

Their last day of classes was celebrated with a final assembly, which was run by the Year 12s and was a bit of light-hearted fun to share with the rest of the school.

There were also activities and a barbecue organised by the staff, which has been a long-standing tradition to celebrate the cohort.

Many students are now sitting exams, while some are enjoying a well-earned rest and others have already started on their post-school pathway.

Principal Simone Roy said the school is proud of how resilient and diligent students have been.

"Our school values of respect, kindness and confidence are being demonstrated regularly, and it has been particularly heart-warming to see how supportive students are being of one another," she said.

"We look forward to celebrating 13 years of learning and growth with our Year 12 students and their families at the upcoming graduation evening."