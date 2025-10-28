Bright P-12 College Year 12 students celebrated their final day in style with a festival-themed dress-up last Thursday.

Students decorated the school, enjoyed a farewell breakfast with teachers and then challenged staff to a spirited game of dodgeball in the stadium.

All students from prep to Year 11 gathered to farewell the Year 12 students as they walked down the pathway and out of school for the last time.

Some students have already started their VCE exams, as the German oral was in early October.

Others are already pursuing careers in a wide variety of professions.

Principal Jean Olley said the remarkable group of Year 12 students had brought a great deal of collaborative spirit, humour and leadership to the school community.

"They have all grown in confidence and character throughout their time at Bright P-12 College," she said.

"We feel proud of the role we have played in supporting them throughout their journey and we wish them the very best in the future.”

Year 12 school leaders Seth Morton, Stevie Tanaskovic, Sophie Head, Jenna Stephens and Sam Gough said it was "almost impossible to believe" that after so many years, this chapter in their and their fellow students' lives is closing.

"Bright P-12 is more than a school...it’s a community," the leaders said.

"It’s where friendships form that feel like family.

"It’s where teachers believe in you even when you don’t believe in yourself.

"To our teachers – thank you.

"You didn’t just teach us how to analyse poems and solve equations; you taught us resilience, kindness and patience.”

Year 12 VCE students in Bright, Myrtleford and Mt Beauty were among more than 50,000 statewide who sat their English exams yesterday.