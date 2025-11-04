Marian College's Year 12 students are well into their VCE exams after having officially bid farewell to their secondary college community on 22 October.

The 16 students in the class of 2025 was small but mighty, demonstrating time and time again how much they have grown personally, as a group and as role models for their fellow students.

Dress up days, a whole school assembly incorporating dancing, a round of Kahoot school trivia, photo slideshows and a skilfully edited video was their way of saying goodbye - all shared in the spirit of good fun, humour and friendship.

Their final day on Wednesday, 22 October began with a farewell in their home room, including a liturgy, gift giving, breakfast, games and sharing memories.

A special morning tea with their prayer partners concluded the morning celebrations, offering a chance for parishioners to give their best wishes to students for their exams and future endeavours.

After being dismissed from secondary school for the last time, the students went home to prepare for the evening’s festivities with the formal graduation night.

Guided by Father Tony Shallue, a liturgy at St Mary’s Church celebrating faith and family was led by students, staff, families and parishioners.

The day concluded with dinner and formalities at the Ablett Pavilion, including farewells from principal Cath Watter, the college captains, and Vicky McGowan as the students’ invited speaker, and the presentation of awards and graduation certificates.

In the words of the students, "We laughed, reflected, and realised just how far we’ve come since we were 12 years old. We realised we have come from barely knowing each other to being part of a group that has each other's backs no matter what.”

The graduating class of 2025 comprised: Jack Byrne, Edith Cafe, Lily Burton, Archie Mapson, Tyler Sacco, Kalen Sella, Krystal Hill, Bastian McNaught, Gus Benson, Rose Boland, Luca Caponecchia, Taj Cooper, Lucinda Laird, Ryan Martin, Harrison McLean and Bayley Power.

Year 12 Graduation Presentation Award Winners

• Marian College All Rounder Award - Harrison McLean, presented by principal Cath Watter.

• Alpine Women’s Group Scholarship – Edith Cafe, presented by Miriam McDonald.

• Australian Defence Force Future Innovators Award – Jack Byrne, presented by Michael Webbers.

• Australian Defence Force Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Award – Jack Byrne, presented by Kylie Quin.

• Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club Award - Luca Caponecchia, presented by club vice-president Julian Carroll.

• Myrtleford Football and Netball Club Award – Taj Cooper, presented by club president Luke Chapman.