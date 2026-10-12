The Ovens Murray is one of nine regions that have access to up to $1.55 million to deliver drought resilience projects.

The funding will turn Regional Drought Resilience Plans into action, building on $3.42 million already invested in more than 47 activities across the nine regions.

Agriculture Victoria is seeking expressions of interest from regional organisations and businesses to coordinate the program in each region.

Up to $5 million will also support projects tackling drought challenges shared across regions.

Other regions include Barwon, Central Highlands, Gippsland, Goulburn, Great South Coast, Mallee, Loddon Campaspe, and Wimmera Southern Mallee.

The program is part of more than $66.8 million jointly invested by the Victorian and federal governments in drought preparedness and resilience for Victorian farmers and communities through to 2029.

Expressions of interest for Regional Drought Resilience Plan coordinator roles close Monday 16 November.

For more information and to apply, visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/futuredroughtfund.