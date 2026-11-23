Alpine Shire councillors were last night expected to endorse a recommendation to award the contract for the Mountain View Children’s Centre Redevelopment to Carelli Constructions Pty Ltd for the lump sum price of $7,010,572 (GST exclusive). In her report to council at the monthly November meeting, director of assets Sarah Buckley said of the five tenders received, the evaluation panel considers the Carelli bid's combination of price, relevant project experience, delivery methodology, nominated personnel and demonstrated capacity to work around an operating childcare service represents the best value outcome for council. The Victorian government announced in July this year it was providing $9.639 million through the Victorian School Building Authority and Department of Education to fully fund the redevelopment and expansion of council's Mountain View Children’s Centre in Myrtleford. The meeting was told that on the basis of the $9.639m grant allocation, and accepting Carelli's tender, approximately $2.629m would be available for the "balance of project costs, including design and consultant services, statutory and authority costs, project management, contingency, client-side costs and other approved project expenditure". "There are no council funds required to complete the redevelopment project," the report stated. Councilors were informed the funding agreement sets strict milestone dates for the project, which cannot be extended past the completion date of 7 August 2028. The redevelopment is intended to address growing demand for early childhood education and care in Myrtleford. The new purpose-built facility will increase capacity from 97 to 160 places, comprising 66 long day care places, 47 sessional kindergarten places and 47 integrated kindergarten places. The new facility is to be constructed adjacent to the existing Mountain View Children’s Centre. Ms Buckley reported the existing service will remain operational during significant portions of the works, requiring careful staging, physical separation, traffic management, temporary accommodation and close coordination with the centre operator.