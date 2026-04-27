Alpine Shire Council is developing a Carbon Offset Policy and invites community members to learn more, ask questions, and offer suggestions at a drop-in session at the Myrtleford Library on Tuesday, 5 May, between 12pm and 2pm.

This session follows on from two pop-up sessions held at markets in Mount Beauty and Bright in March.

Alongside the in-person consultation opportunities, community members are encouraged to fill out an online survey on council's community engagement platform, Engage Alpine, which closes 12 May.

Community members can also find more information about the background to the policy and council's actions to date on Engage Alpine.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the development of a Carbon Offset Policy reflects council's commitment to net-zero, which they achieved in 2023.

"While we are currently net-zero, some of our residual emissions, such as fuel, particularly heavy plant, and closed landfill methane emissions, are currently too expensive or difficult to reduce at an organisational level," she said.

"As a result, we offset some of our residual emissions by purchasing credits that take carbon and other greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere.

"Another option is to inset our residual emissions by undertaking projects that take place within our own region, such as planting more trees."

Cr Nicholas said that the reason Council is seeking to develop a Carbon Offset Policy is to ensure that their future actions reflect the values of Alpine Shire communities.