A $350,000 federal government grant, to be matched dollar for dollar by Alpine Shire Council, will help fund energy efficiency upgrades, solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage systems on council owned and/or managed facilities.

The grant through the Community Energy Upgrades Fund will allow council to action items identified in the Alpine Shire Climate Action Plan 2025-2029, including the delivery of energy-efficient upgrades to council-owned facilities and to continue to install solar PV and battery systems at facilities owned and/or managed by council.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the grant will accelerate upgrades to council facilities to enhance grid stability in townships, reduce energy costs for users of council-owned facilities and strengthen local energy resilience.

"Aside from the vital and necessary work of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, one of the main benefits of energy efficiency upgrades, solar PV and battery storage systems on our facilities is the cost savings which will be passed onto our communities," she said.

"We are at a really exciting stage of our journey where we are producing local renewable energy to reduce electricity costs and improve the energy resilience of locals and visitors to Alpine Shire."

Cr Nicholas said the $700,000 project must be delivered within the next two financial years and will prioritise works on facilities which currently have high energy bills, still rely on gas and have ageing, inefficient and unreliable equipment and appliances.

Community members can view a map of installed solar PV and battery storage systems online by visiting the Sustainability Hub on Engage Alpine.

"We have 22 facilities which use less grid electricity due to the installation of solar PV and battery storage systems, including the Bright Community Centre, the Mount Beauty Stadium, the RC McNamara Reserve in Myrtleford and St Alban's Hall in Running Creek," Cr Nicholas said.