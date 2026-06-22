Alpine Shire Council has renewed its peppercorn lease agreements for all three Alpine Children's Services (ACS) centres across the shire.

Councillors last month unanimously supported a recommendation to approve and execute the leases of land for Lake View Children’s Centre in Mount Beauty, the Mountain View Children's Centre in Myrtleford and the sub-lease for the part of the land and its improvements known as Alpine View Children's Centre in Bright.

The proposed lease term is five years, with two further terms of five years each.

The lease rent for each of the three sites is $257.75 and is subject to annual Consumer Price Index increase.

The Bright facility, which is owned by the Department of Education, is leased by council for a 21-year term until October 2034 for $1 per annum.

The leases aim to formalise the ongoing use of the sites for the provision of childcare services, ensuring clarity regarding responsibilities, asset management and legal compliance for both council and the lessee.

At the council meeting Cr John Andersen wished to clarify if peppercorn rental agreements for childcare facilities are a common agreement between providers and councils in general.

Council's manager of Growth and Future, Michael MacDonagh told the meeting a peppercorn rent is not unusual.

"Local governments across Victoria have a variety of models in relation to childcare," he said.

"Some councils provide childcare services directly themselves, in conjunction with private sector.

"Some like the Alpine Shire Council have provided buildings at a peppercorn rent to facilitate this important community and economic development service, and others are not involved at all."

Cr Andersen also asked if the provision of the Alpine children's Service allowing mental health and immunisation programs was included in the lease agreement.

Mr McDonner confirmed the proposed leases for each of the three sites would require the lessee to provide a dedicated space in each facility for maternal, child and health services and other important community services.