A small group of locals toured the Beechworth Health Service gardens earlier this month as part of October’s Seniors’ Festival activities.

Among the cohort, Beechworth’s Trish Croombe also a volunteer at the health service, said the enthusiast talk given by Kel Clark who created the gardens had been fascinating.

“Kel wanted to create a garden for aged care residents to enjoy,” she said.

“The gardens always seem to have colour, and I often see residents gazing from their windows, too.

“It’s also a hands-on garden for residents as some of them have been gardening all their lives.

“There’s Italian, French and English style touches and residents love the garden and visitors alike.”

Mr Clark, a horticulturalist said he grew up in a family who had a large garden as well as an incredible vegetable patch in Beechworth.

“I’ve always had an interest in gardening as a hobby and studied horticulture,” he said.

“The tour visitors were excited and surprised how interesting and detailed the garden is.

“We receive wonderful comments from visitors, residents and the community.”

Beechworth Health Service health promotion officer Bernadette McCann said the gardens with Kel’s talks group created great conversations.

“Some remembered there was a garden festival in Beechworth some years ago and the conversation brought up some lovely memories,” she said.

“Kel shared his love and passion for the garden.”