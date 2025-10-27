The Rotary Club of Bright is launching a Purple Friday campaign to raise awareness about domestic and family violence prevention in our community, with the first two events taking place this Friday, 31 October and Friday, 7 November.

Club president Phil Keeghan said the campaign seeks to address a critical issue which affects too many of us.

"One in six women and one in 16 men have experienced physical or sexual violence by a current or former partner with many incidents going unreported, and we believe our community has an important role to play in changing that," he said.

The campaign comes after the latest crime statistics pointed to a 30 per cent rise in reported family violence incidents in the Alpine Shire - jumping from 126 incidents in 2024 to 164 incidents in 2025.

Mr Keeghan said the campaign not only aims to raise awareness about domestic and family violence, but it seeks to create a supportive environment where people feel safe to seek help, and promote respectful relationships as the foundation of healthy communities.

He said local businesses are getting onboard, with staff at The Wandi Pub, Star Hotel, Punka Pub, Bright Brewery and Alpine Hotel wearing distinctive purple Rotary shirts that carry the message "NO to Domestic & Family Violence, YES to Respectful Relationships".

"The timing of our first two Purple Fridays during Cup Weekend and Hot Rod Weekend is strategic," Mr Keeghan said.

"With thousands of visitors in town for these events, our awareness message will reach well beyond our local community.

"Visitors will see our united stand and take that message home with them."

Rotary club members will also be wearing the purple shirts at both the Melbourne Cup Weekend Market and Hot Rod Market, creating a visible presence throughout the community during these busy periods.

Rotarians also plan to continue Purple Friday once a month to maintain ongoing awareness throughout the year and they're inviting other local businesses to join the initiative.

"Any business interested in participating in Purple Friday is welcome to contact us (bright@brightrotary.org.au)," said Rotarian Jenny Chellew.

"The more visible we are as a community standing against domestic violence, the more impact we can have."

For those experiencing domestic violence, support is available 24/7 through 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), Lifeline (13 11 14), or in an emergency, call 000.

The Purple Friday initiative aligns with the broader Rotary 'Say No to Domestic Violence' campaign.