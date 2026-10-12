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Coalition targets bowser pain and Labor shortages in regional visit

<p>PROTECTING THE BOWSER: Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie met with Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy last week promoting the federal Coalition\\'s Fuel Price Shield policy. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>PROTECTING THE BOWSER: Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie met with Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy last week promoting the federal Coalition\\'s Fuel Price Shield policy. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

PROTECTING THE BOWSER: Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie met with Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy last week promoting the federal Coalition's Fuel Price Shield policy. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

Senator Bridget McKenzie joined Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy on his campaign trail this week.
Bailey Zimmermann
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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