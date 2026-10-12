Ben standing for Greens in Ovens Valley

Yackandandah-based sculptor Ben Gilbert has been endorsed as the Greens candidate to contest the seat of Ovens Valley at the Victorian state election in November. Mr Gilbert was joined by other Greens candidates and supporters in Beechworth on the weekend to officially launch his campaign. The father of two young children previously ran for the Greens in the federal seat of Indi in 2022, where he secured just over 3.5 per cent of the primary vote. Speaking candidly, Mr Gilbert said he was a realist and doesn't expect to get elected, but wanted to have an impact and offer an alternative for voters in the electorate. "I've been here (North East) most of my life and I value my civic responsibility and want to improve the world we want to live in," he said. "I know that we need to act now if we are going to leave behind a cleaner, healthier, safer world for future generations." Mr Gilbert said he was greatly concerned by the climate crisis and lack of care for our communities by the major parties. "I understand what is important to the people of Ovens Valley, and I’m ready to campaign for immediate climate action, affordable and accessible housing, sustainable infrastructure and investing urgently in renewable energy," he said. "The people of Ovens Valley are prime examples of how rural Australia can lead this country in renewable energy and action on climate change when we come together. "We have abundant solar power, it's a no brainer...part of building our sustainable communities." Mr Gilbert said while he hoped he could increase the Greens' Ovens Valley primary vote above the almost nine per cent at the 2022 state election, he really wanted to raise awareness about the importance of support for the party in the upper house. "This is where we can have some significant impact for change," he said. Mr Gilbert joins Nationals incumbent Tim McCurdy, Independent Steve Manning, and One Nation's James Rouel as the only publicly declared candidates for Ovens Valley, but more are expected in coming weeks.