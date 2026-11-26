For Beechworth-born resident Arthur Gladstone, being a Salvation volunteer for this year’s annual Christmas Cheer program is helping people in need in Beechworth and surrounding areas. Mr Gladstone, set up outside NewsXpress this week, received monetary donations from generous locals and visitors to town. Beechworth Army Salvation major Pauline Middleton said people had also donated directly to the Salvation Army at 35 to 37 Ford Street where donations can be made over coming weeks. “Donations go straight into our welfare fund,” she said. Every year the local Salvation Army spreads Christmas cheer through the program where eligible families and people in need from Beechworth and surrounding areas can select donated non-perishable groceries, toiletries and toys. Home deliveries are also made to families and people around Indigo and Alpine shires. Major Middleton said many people are doing it tough in the economic climate as well some businesses in the region being impacted. “We need to help businesses stay open by supporting them,” she said, Adding to the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Cheer handouts will be toys generously donated by people when the annual motorbike run hits the roads around Alpine and Indigo Shire and the North East Border region on Sunday 6 December. People in the region last year donated a huge variety of around 500 toys as well as $1700 in cash received by motorbike riders on the toy run. With the Salvation Christmas Appeal also underway, a Salvation Army Australia report released last week revealed 54 percent – 12.1 million of Australians – are worse off this year as the cost-of-living strikes with families at breaking point heading into Christmas. The research revealed quality of life as worse than previous years, with 17 percent of Australians saying it is much worse, as a result of the cost of living. The research has also indicated the cost-of-living emergency has forced Australians to make drastic decisions to get by, with more than one in six people (17 percent) not seeking medical help this year when they needed it, while 2.8 million (12.5 percent) are going without food this year due to a shortage of money. The research also indicated that housing costs was the biggest factor affecting 5.1 million Australians (23 percent), grocery prices for 4.2 million (19 percent) and fuel prices for 3.3 million (15 percent). The Salvation Army Australia Christmas Appeal aims to raise $35 million to support people who are struggling this Christmas. Major Middleton said donations of toys, toiletries and non-perishable food items for the Christmas Cheer program distributed locally throughout Indigo and Alpine shires can be made to the Beechworth Salvation Army from anytime now.