Myrtleford P-12 College year 9 students took part in the inaugural ‘Get Financially Lit Challenge’: a fun, interactive financial literacy program which helps young Australians build confidence with their money, held on campus on Thursday, 13 November.

The challenge, offered by Bright resident Annette Rose through her ‘Kids Get Money’ program, covers topics such as budgeting, saving, investing and making smart decisions with everyday money.

Thanks to the sponsorship of Bendigo Community Bank Bright, Myrtleford P-12 Year 9 commerce students were able to participate free of charge, ensuring no student was left out due to cost barriers.

Ms Rose said the challenge is all about creating ‘ripples’ of financial literacy in local communities.

“Even one lesson can leave a lasting impression,” she said.

“Whether it’s understanding the difference between needs and wants, learning how to save every time you get paid, or discovering how compound interest can help you build wealth over time.

“In a world which is increasingly complex to navigate digitally and financially, money skills are essential life skills.

"We hope to see more schools in our region getting involved in 2026.”

Ms Rose said it was wonderful to see the support from the Bendigo Bank Community Bank Bright making such a difference to local students.

Myrtleford P-12 assistant principal, Jenni Gardiner, said the program has sparked engaging conversations and real interest amongst students.

“It’s been a fantastic, hands-on way for our students to learn about money and build confidence in managing it,” she said.

“We are very grateful to the Bendigo Bank Community Bank Bright and Myrtleford for making this possible and to Annette Rose for supporting our involvement in the program.”

Humanities teacher, Kelli Beer, said the challenges’ participants were really engaged.

“It was fantastic to see students really getting interested and applying what they were learning to real life, such as pay awards and payslips,” she said.

“All the lesson planning is done for you.

“I highly recommend other schools join the challenge next year."

Community Bank Bright manager Mark Ditcham said the bank was proud to support a local initiative with long-term benefits.

“Helping young people gain financial knowledge early sets them up for success,” he said.

“We’re proud to support local schools like Myrtleford P12 and see these students learn valuable money skills to help them thrive in the future.”