In another grand display of athletic alacrity, 61 runners for Marian College Myrtleford conquered this year's Marian 100 relay, setting off on their marathon 78km journey from Mount Hotham at around 7am last Thursday and reaching the college oval around 3pm that day.

Marian 100's chief organiser, Davina Perkins, said overall the day went extremely well, and the students' effort expect to raise thousands of dollars for Camp Quality, to help children with cancer.

"For the first time in quite a few years, we were ahead of schedule," she said.

"We had the chance to rest at the Butter Factory for about 30 minutes, so we didn't get back to school too early.

"I think because today was a bit cooler and we headed off a little bit earlier from the mountain; that made the run go very smoothly and contributed to an earlier arrival."

One of the founding organisers of the relay, Bruno Spiller, met the group in Harrietville and said he was "absolutely flabbergasted" at the number of runners this year, as the inaugural year had only 12.

"It’s so lovely when he turns up every year," Davina said.

"It’s always a bit of a nod to the history of the event."

Co-organiser and event mini-bus driver, Tony Cuskelly, said he had done a lot of Marian 100 relays, but this one was "extraordinary".

"To get 61 runners up to Mount Hotham this year, I tell you it's a feat," he said.

"Students trained at lunchtime over terms three and four, not to mention the staff.

"I want to say a big thank you to all the other staff who picked up the extra yard duties, our parent helpers and we can't run the event if we don't have the ski lodges.

"I couldn't be prouder of the group or more thankful for the adults for helping, as well as our major sponsors, who are listed on the back of our t-shirts this year.

"To our three police officers, the care and the supervision you provided is crucial: we can't run this event without it.

"Thank you so much for coming along again and we'll have you back next year."

Cycling with the group this year, Senior Constable Sarah Bath and Leading Senior Constables Justin Borbidge and David Goodley, who acted as support drivers, were very pleased to be involved.

"This is a community event we like to assist with and it's been a great success," LSC Goodley said.

"For the past three years, the local police have been involved with the Marian 100 and we're happy to be here to support the kids and the teachers.

"It all went like clockwork."