Councillor Gareth Graham was elected as the new mayor of the Alpine Shire, with former mayor Cr Sarah Nicholas elected as deputy mayor at the ordinary council meeting, held at council offices in Bright on Tuesday, 25 November.

Ahead of the nominations for both mayor and deputy mayor, councillors agreed both new appointments would serve a one-year term.

Cr Graham was nominated by Cr Tanzen and seconded by Cr Byrne, before he accepted the proposed nomination.

Cr Sarah Nicholas was nominated by Cr Andersen and seconded by Cr Tanzen, before Cr Nicholas likewise accepted her nomination and agreed to run for re-election of mayor.

The nominees were offered five minutes to address council and outline their aspirations as potential mayors for the upcoming year, before the vote was held.

Councillors Smith, Ronco, Graham and Byrne voted with a majority of four votes to three in favour of Cr Graham, who was elected as the new mayor.

With a plethora of congratulations and shaking of hands, councillors shuffled seats to place newly elected Mayor Gareth Graham on the centre of the panel, to chair the rest of the ordinary council meeting.

Mayor Graham thanked his fellow councillors for showing faith in him.

"Every councillor has contributed to this last 12 months of this new council term, none more than Cr Sarah Nicholas who, using her experience, has guided us through an extensive education phase," he said.

"I must also recognise the power of work she put into the Porepunkah incident, liaising with government departments, ministers and behind the scenes."

As his first order of business, Mayor Graham led council in the election of the new deputy mayor.

Cr Ronco was nominated by Cr Byrne and seconded by Cr Andersen, before he accepted the nomination.

Following a nomination by Cr Smith, which was seconded by Anderson, Cr Nicholas accepted her nomination to deputy mayor.

Each nominee then addressed council and stated what they would bring to the role if elected.

Councillors Tanzen, Smith, Nicholas and Andersen voted with a four-vote majority to appoint Cr Sarah Nicholas to the role of deputy mayor.

Cr Graham said as new mayor, he did not plan any wholesale changes, but wanted to lead a team which utilised the unique skills each councillor brings, including seeing the new deputy mayor more involved in decision-making.

"We know we're heading into financial hard times and need to make some tough decisions," he said.

"We have benefited from disaster funding, bushfire, flood and landslip in recent years.

"That's now gone."

Cr Graham emphasised council will now need to be more frugal.

"We will be somewhat restricted in lavish community funding, but we will still prioritise you, our community," he said.

"We are all your representatives: come and talk to us."

Community members can access the recording of the November ordinary council meeting on council's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAHP3o6P82k

The 2026 schedule for ordinary council meetings can be viewed on council's website by visiting: https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/about-us/our-council/council-meetings/council-meetings-2026