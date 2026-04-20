Organisers of this year's Bright Autumn Festival say everything is set for another spectacular showcase which kicks off this Friday.

Festival committee members are busy undertaking final preparations and collaborating with event organisers as the town gets into the festive autumn spirit.

"The town's looking good and all events are going ahead," vice president, Brendan Holland told the Alpine Observer/Myrtleford Times on Tuesday.

"The committee is holding its final meeting [this evening] and preparations are going well."

The festival commences officially this Friday, 24 April as:

* the Bright Memorial Arboretum, Bright Art Gallery, Shady Brook Cottages (open garden), Alpine Perennials Nursery, Alpine Light Gallery and Nightingale Bros. Alpine Produce showcase seasonal programs, artwork, produce and more for guests until Sunday, 3 May;

* Fred’s Shed will host guided brewery tours from 3pm to 4:30pm;

* Chalet Lumineux will be open for viewing from Friday 24 to Sunday 26; and

* Howitt Park is scheduled to host the festival’s Grand Opening from 4pm to 5:30pm this Friday, with food trucks, face-painting and live music for the whole community to enjoy.

For a fun day out on the green, the Bright Croquet Club are set to host a 'Come and Try Day' on Thursday, 30 April; from 9am to 2:30pm visitors can learn all about the world's oldest ball game, as part of this year's festival.

The Al Findlay Memorial Gala Day on Saturday, 2 May is set to be a major highlight of the festival once more, featuring the Bright Rotary Market from 9am to 1pm in Ireland and Barnard streets, followed by the Al Findlay Memorial Parade from 1:45pm, with live music and Bright’s Got Talent at the Sibley Sound Shell to round out the afternoon.

The town's open gardens and the annual art exhibition will add further colour and variety to the weekend program.

The Bright Singers will perform at the Bright Community Centre this weekend, on 25 and 26 April, from 4pm to 6pm.

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, stay a little longer and make the most of the festival period by exploring the many events, local businesses and natural attractions which make Bright such a popular autumn destination.

Set against the striking backdrop of Bright’s autumn foliage, the festival offers a genuine chance to enjoy the region at its most colourful and welcoming.

For more information, see our four page lift-out inside today's edition, visit the Bright Autumn Festival website www.brightautumnfestival.org.au, or find the event pages on Instagram or Facebook.