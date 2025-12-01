Bright Film Society's (BFS) recent donation of $500 to Bright P-12 College's media department ahs already produced the goods on the big screen.

Year 12 student, Taylor Atherstone, had his 10-minute short film 'Lost Forest.IO' shown at Sun Cinema last month.

BFS president Maureen Ryland said the committee's one-off sponsorship sought to support the nine students from Bright P-12 College studying media studies who had selected film as their key focus.

"As a committee we wanted to provide assistance in the broader community, so we offered the college this donation," she said.

"Each student created, produced and edited a 10-minute film, with two of our members selecting the winning film from the great works shown at the college's VCE media showcase night."

At the society's November screening, members were offered a first-hand opportunity to see Taylor's film on the big screen.

'Lost Forest.IO' follows a first-person-perspective of the antagonist falling into a game.

Shot locally with GoPros and the assistance of his friends, Taylor's film was chosen as the winning film as it demonstrated exceptional editing and clever narratives.

"As nervous as I felt, it was a great experience and I was delighted to be supported by my mother and teacher," Taylor said.

Bright Film Society was formed in 2006 and first showed their films at the Bright RSL.

"In recent years we have had the privilege of screening our movies at the Sun Cinema, giving our members the luxury of gold class seating as we watch movies not normally shown at the cinema, covering a range of genres and countries," Ms Ryland said.

"The BFS look forward to introducing an exciting 2026 program and celebrating 20 years in 2026.

"We hope to have some of the founding members attend."

Anyone interested in joining the BFS can make contact via email: brightfilmsociety@gmail.com via the website: https://bright.filmsociety.org.au/ or by reaching out to BFS president, Maureen Ryland on 0427 351 694.