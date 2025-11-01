Social media
Saturday, 1.11.2025
Nathan de Vries
Netball

Grand final heartache for A grade Lions

Football

Third time’s the charm: Mountain Men claim first senior flag in 21 years

Football

Bright's ticket secured, Lions roar on

Football

Saints edge closer to grand final

Soccer

One step from glory: senior men, reserve women win through to cup finals

Football

Lions on the prowl

Football

Saints come up short against Rovers

Soccer

Undefeated

Soccer

Savoy women leave it all on the pitch

Netball

A grade Saints back on the winners list