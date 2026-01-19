A Wangaratta dad is eager to make his daughter’s dream of owning a home a reality after landing a $740,000 windfall in the weekend’s TattsLotto draw.

He was one of the nine division one winning entries nationally in TattsLotto draw 4643 last Saturday night, with each pocketing $741,935.70.

“Woo, thank you so much,” he said when contacted ay an official from The Lott.

“I sort of knew about the win before you called.

"I was going to pop into the newsagency this morning to have the win confirmed but I guess I won’t have to anymore.

“I’ve been playing for a while – for years.

“I never thought this day would come.

“My daughter has left her rental property and I think it’s time that I help her out with a home.

"I don’t really have any plans for myself...I just really want to help her.

“It’s come at a perfect time.

“We’ll definitely have to celebrate.”

His winning 12-game QuickPick was purchased at West End Lotto in Phillipson Street, Wangaratta.

West End Lotto owner Michelle Johns said she couldn’t wait to tell her staff about the exciting division one win.

“We’re very happy," she said.

"This is the first division one winning entry we’ve sold in almost three years.

"We’ll definitely be putting up some balloons and posters to mark the celebration.

“I couldn’t wait to share the news with our staff, and we’ll soon inform our customers.

"I expect reactions like, ‘about time’ or ‘pity it wasn’t me'.

“We wish our winner all the very best and congratulations on your win."

The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4643 were 38, 8, 35, 19, 44 and 9, while the supplementary numbers were 23 and 33.

Of the nine winners, three each live in Victoria and Western Australia, two in Queensland and one in New South Wales.