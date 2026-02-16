Two of 2025's Year 12 graduates and duxes from the Alpine Shire are among those preparing for their next step along their academic path.

Myrtleford's Jack Byrne and Mount Beauty's Harri Silvester were both accepted into the University of Melbourne's Bachelor of Science program, with the possibility of a Masters of Engineering in their futures.

Jack said he looked forward to pursuing civil engineering, after enjoying "a couple of quiet months before it gets busy again".

"At the moment, I'm relaxing after everything that was Year 12," he said.

"I’m looking forward to meeting new people while I’m at university...it'll be very different than here in Myrtleford.

"I think the most challenging thing will be the major change in lifestyle; moving from a small country town to the big city.

"[My time at university] will be about building those new connections while in a new environment."

Jack spent three days last week on campus at Melbourne University for 'pre-orientation'.

"I met a bunch of people who are doing the course with me and I got a good feel for the campus and what I can expect from the course," he said.

"I feel more confident heading off to university next week."

After his graduation from Mount Beauty Secondary College in December, Harri has continued to work casually at the town's 'Grass Valley' restaurant, until recent weeks when he joined the Australian Junior National Cross Country Ski Team in Sweden, training in preparation for the Junior World Championships in Lillehammer, Norway next month.

Harri said he was very happy to receive his recent VTAC offers, as he was accepted into his first preference on the first round of offers.

"At the moment, I am not too sure what I will do once I graduate from university," he said.

"I'm planning to keep my options as open as possible, until I have a better idea of what I want to do."