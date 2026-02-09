Australia’s indie-dance royalty, The Jungle Giants, are set to light up the alpine sky at this year's FEASTIVAL in Falls Creek.

The band will be headline act at the fourth annual weekend festival of killer music, vibrant culture, hilarious comedy and a feast of food and wellness at the alpine village from this Friday, 13 to Sunday, 15 February.

The band joins The Dreggs and Ruby Fields on the card for Saturday's Feast de Resistance, which also features other incredible Australian artists including Liv Cartledge, Tanya George, Ooz Music, DJames, Tash Poon and Marvdex.

With nearly a billion streams worldwide and a number one ARIA-charting album, Love Signs, under their belt, The Jungle Giants will their explosive, high-energy live performance to Victoria’s High Country.

The four-piece band, featuring Sam Hales (vocals/guitar), Cesira Aitken (lead guitar), Andrew Dooris (bass) and Keelan Bijker (drums), have headlined festivals and sold-out tours across the globe.

Their beat-driven, genre-defying sound has made them one of Australia’s most exciting live acts and their recent single Hold My Hand hints at the next evolution of the band’s bold, danceable style.

“Pumped to get to Falls Creek for FEASTIVAL,” said Sam Hales.

“I’ve been living in Melbourne for a few years now and always look forward to exploring more of our lovely Victoria.

"This will be equal parts sightseeing and a badass show: balance, baby!”

Tickets are now available for the legendary Comedy Night on Friday, 13 February, featuring a classy line-up of Sam Taunton, Nick Cody, Claire Hooper and Brett Blake.

The festival also has wellness sessions: yoga and sauna, on Saturday.

For tickets head to: www.fallscreek.com.au/feastival.