Local ladies from Bright and surrounding areas are invited to 'A Summer Soiree'; a celebratory charity evening put on by a small group of local women, who aim to raise funds for stroke research.

The evening is a chance to raise a glass and have a special time together while celebrating each other's company; with mothers, sisters, daughters, aunties or best friends all invited.

"The event was inspired after two significant community ladies passed away suddenly and we felt it was a chance to raise money for this worthy cause, but also to celebrate life," event organiser, Mirry McDonald said.

"We're working together with a number of talented people in our community to put on this charity night.

"A lot of people have gone out of their way to help out; it's blown us away."

Guests will receive a cocktail on arrival, with appetisers and a bar selling wine and drinks.

Live music from Terry Lockwood and a performance by DJ Nash are set to get the dance floor moving throughout the evening, with Ally's dance group from Porepunkah also lined up to perform two dance routines.

The Bright Art Society artists have donated artwork for a silent auction and local businesses Espire and Chooks are running a fashion parade.

"Espire is a mother-and-son business and Baden's mum, Jane Folley, passed away last year suddenly," Mirry said.

"Baden will present his autumn collection and Bernadette from Chooks will present the ladies-wear.

"Jenny McNaught, who we lost last year, was heavily involved with the Bright Art Gallery and the local community and people have given with their hearts because of the work she did.

"Tickets for the evening are $40, so we can make it accessible for every woman.

"We want to raise funds, but not necessarily thousands of dollars.

"It's a chance for all the ladies to have a great night out."

The Summer Soiree will be held at the Pioneer Park Pavilion in Bright, on Saturday, 21 February, from 7pm to 11pm.

To book tickets and for more information, visit: https://events.humanitix.com/a-summer-soiree-in-bright