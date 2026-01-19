As summer is now in full swing, both locals and visitors to the region have found their favourite alpine activities to pass the time and celebrate the school break.

Mount Hotham Chamber of Commerce president, Steve Belli, said visitation on the mountain was up compared to last year's numbers, with days 10 to 15 degrees cooler over summer on average.

"Usually after the New Year, tourism in our area is bolstered up for a week or so," he said.

"We've seen a lot of cyclists up here riding through to the coast; out to Omeo and Falls Creek and down again.

"The roads have been quite busy with the new bike tracks installed at Omeo; lots of cyclists have transited through to test them out.

"There have also been a lot of people stopping at the general store in town, getting out for some bushwalking, either here at Hotham or Dinner Plain, which is reasonably popular.

"It’s a nice walk if you want to go up to Barbalong Trail, or there are shorter walks to Carmichael Falls, Room with a View and Precipice Plain, which is really nice with the sunset.

"People are able to chill and relax up this way; to escape the business and stay overnight.

"We've seen an increase in camper-trailers and motorhomes over Christmas and New Year in the area as well."

As one of the owners of Big Muster Distilling Co. at Dinner Plain, Mr Belli said the distillery will be open over the Australia Day long-weekend with live music arranged as part of the celebrations.

The Ovens River in Bright has been as popular as ever, with families as far as the eye could see on some days frequenting the area.

Bright Chamber of Commerce president, Marcus Warner, said the town had seen a very successful summer holiday period to date.

"We were very lucky the fires in the North East didn't impact on us too greatly," he said.

"Tourists who booked accommodation in the area followed through with their bookings and that has been great for trade right across the board.

"In general, the feedback from hospitality and accommodation providers retailers has been very positive.

"Everyone is looking forward to a buoyant and positive Australia Day long weekend."

Gavin and Wren Dunmall who were in Bright for a day trip from Myrtleford last week, enjoyed the sunny weather by the river, explored the area and went to shops, cafes and restaurants they hadn't been to before in town.

"We're here for lunch and an ice cream," Gavin said.

"It's great; when people visit they can swim in the river, go fishing, visit Mount Buffalo or ride mountain bikes: anything they can think of."

Myrtleford has also seen an increase in tourist traffic over the summer holidays, with Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce president, Jim van Geet, noting this time every year is busy with holiday makers.

"Our retail trade does well, especially our popular food places," he said.

"Certainly our Summer Series has attracted tourists...they see it's on and they stop and partake of it.

"Our monthly farmers' markets also attract out-of-towners: it's just great to see how busy it is.

"Stallholders have been telling us their figures are up and the comments from visitors I've received are overwhelmingly positive.

"The splash park is a big hit and very welcome as we've experienced this warmer weather in recent weeks."

The Dargo-High Plains Road was recently closed due to bushfires in the area, but the Great Alpine Road up to Mount Hotham remained open.

Visitors and residents can confirm any road closures, access updates and find live information via the Vic Traffic website: https://traffic.transport.vic.gov.au/