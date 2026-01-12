The Alpine Shire Council invites locals and visitors to stop by the Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford libraries these summer school holidays, for the chance to join in a wide range of entertaining activities to make this holiday one to remember.

From creative craft workshops and summer Storytime, to adventures with Peacemaker the Pirate Queen, there’s something for every curious mind at the local library.

Entry to all activities is free, making it an affordable way to enjoy the holidays.

The program is designed to be fun for all ages, so everyone can join in the excitement.

All libraries are fully air-conditioned: perfect for staying cool during the summer heat.

Spaces are limited for most activities contact your local library to book your spot and avoid missing out.

Bright Library: Phone: (03) 5755 1540

Jan 14, 11am – Peacemaker the Pirate Queen

Jan 15, 10.30am – Spiral Suncatchers (Age 7+)

Jan 20, 2pm – Paint it Pot it (Age 7+)

Jan 22, 10:30am – Origami Fun (Age 6+)

Mount Beauty Library: Phone: (03) 5754 4305

Jan 15, 11am – Plaster Painting (Age 7+)

Jan 22, 2pm – Paint it Pot it (Age 7+)

Jan 29, 11am – Summer Storytime (Age 2–5)

Plus: Self-guided crafts and colouring available throughout January.

Myrtleford Library: Phone: (03) 5751 1591

Jan 15, 10.30am – Dragon Snake (Age 6+)

Jan 16, 10.30am – Paint it Pot it (Age 7+)

Jan 21, 11am – Peacemaker the Pirate Queen

Jan 22, 10.30am – NGV Party Craft (Age 6+)

Jan 8, 15, 22, 2pm – Stitching with Susie (Age 13+)

For more information, visit: https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/things-do/libraries