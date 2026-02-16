The Bright P-12 College has revealed its 2026 roster of school captains, with six students selected by staff and their fellow students, following a vote to determine which presenters the school felt would represent them the best.

“We are proud to announce the Bright P-12 College school captains for 2026," acting principal, Mat Gray said.

"The process to become a school leader is rigorous.

"At the end of 2025, aspiring student leaders wrote a speech which they presented at a special assembly, before the vote."

Elsie Fenton became the primary vice-captain, with Davina Hill as primary captain; Jemma Ditcham and Grace Tomasoni were named secondary captains; and Lily Smith and Theo Heuperman became secondary vice-captains.

"Our school leaders will play a key role in 2026," Mr Gray said.

"They will act as representatives of their peers, serve as positive role models, lead assemblies and other school events.

"We look forward to supporting our school captains, so they can make the most of this leadership opportunity.”

Jemma Ditcham said she looks forward to being a voice for her fellow students, by listening to everyone, what their concerns are and advocating for them.

"I’d like to see a wide spread of year levels forming friendships and mentor relationships across our school," she said.

"I think that could help ease some of the fears around being in a new environment for new students and students transitioning from primary to secondary.

"I want to advocate for inclusivity, making our school feel like a place where everyone is valued and welcomed.”

Davina Hill said she was excited to work with the new vice-captain, Elsie.

"I think we’ll work well together," she said.

“I wanted to try being in a leadership role as I’d never done anything like this before and I thought it would be an interesting experience.

"I’ve been thinking about adding some things to the school canteen menu: I plan to collaborate with other students and come up with new ideas.”