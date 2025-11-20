Three of the North East members who competed in an international tentpegging competition in South Africa in September have been selected to represent Australia in the first of the qualifying events for the 2026 World Tentpegging Cup.

It followed their impressive effort after being selected by the Australian Tentpegging Association to represent Australia in Bredasdorp, South Africa in September.

The qualifying event for the 2026 World Tentpegging Cup pits Australia against six other countries including host country Egypt, Bahrain, Canada, Libya, UAE, and Yemen in December 2025.

The other three qualifying events next year are to be held in Jordan in January, Oman in April, and the final qualifier is to be held in August in Russia.

Riders Donna Davidson (Cornishtown) and Christine Staats (Indigo Valley) and team manager Jo Watson (Cornishtown) have made the national squad, along with coach Renee Craig (Gunnadah), Aedan Staats (Wodonga), Steven Craig (Wangaratta), Michael Craig (Gunnadah).

Jo said the tour to South Africa was a memorable experience, and her first time traveling overseas with a team as manager.

"The role was challenging but extremely rewarding," she said.

"I was able to make some great connections with the International Tentpegging Federation(ITPF) members that I have been able to pass onto the executive of the Australian Tentpegging Association.

"The ITPF are very keen to help Australia to host an event."

The team put in some great performances but the competition from South Africa ladies was fierce and after Australia led for some time on the first day, South Africa rose to the challenge to emerge as the winners.

Riders went into a draw for their horses was on first day and had about 30 minutes in the morning and afternoon to become acquainted with these balloted horses.

The competition went for the next three days, with morning and afternoon sessions lasting two hours

Jo's personal highlight was the honour of raising the Australian flag at the opening ceremony.

Other highlights included Christine Staats finishing third individually on the second day of competition and team captain Donna Davidison finishing fourth individually over the three days of competition.

Donna also earned 'save of the day' honours when one team run went a bit awry and she knew to hold back her mount until the horse in front of her passed the timing gear to avoid an automatic team disqualification.

Donna said it was challenging to ride a different horse and in a different country.

"I was lucky enough to get a very good horse, and South African hospitality is always fantastic and they didn't disappoint," Donna said.

Christine Staats said it was an amazing trip and the South African Tentpegging Community looked after the visitors well.

"They picked us up in Cape Town and from then on we were in their hands," she said.

"I had a very fast horse called Elkarush.

"On day two we were bronze individually in the swords.

"Our team rode amazingly together on borrowed horses and we had a blast.

"The actual international competition was held at a very well attended field day so we had big crowds."

Taylah Smith, from Queensland, said it was good to back in South Africa again and getting to compete against ladies she competed against in 2019.

"It was amazing getting to meet knew people and enhance my skills while there," she said.

"A personal highlight was leading the first day of competition until the afternoon considering that the South African Ladies team are one of the best in the world.

"I will definitely be putting my hand up again for any future international events.

"I also enjoy representing my country in this sport and feel so privileged to be able to compete against some of the best."

For Brodie Chandler from Echuca, the entire trip was a "a pinch me moment".

"It was my first overseas trip with Tentpegging Australia and it has certainly made me hungry for future opportunities," Brodie said.

"I think just riding along side and against such incredible women in the sport was incredible!.

"They all have something to give and love the sport so much, it's so inspiring.

" I am so excited for the future of tentpegging in Australia and internationally. I think all the other women feel the same."