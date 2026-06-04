JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday 28 May

Gateway Ladies Monthly Medal Stroke

Winner: Angela Mitchell 73.

Best Scratch: Di Murphy 85.

Ball winners: Joy Hester 75, Wendy Hogan 76.

NTPs - 4th: Di Murphy (Pinsent Hotel), 8th: Wendy Hogan (Londrigan Finer Foods ), 13th: Liz Maher, 17th: Di Murphy (Appin Street Butchery)

Saturday 30 May

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Daniel Lewis 37. Runner Up: Trevor Gunn 35. Third Place: Ian Mills 35.

Ball winners: Jim Moore 34, Gordon Paterson 34, Joe Marjanovic Jnr 34, Wayne Hibberson 34, Alex Gibbs c/b from others 33.

NTPs - 4th: Aaron Kungl, 8th: Thomas Aggett, 13th: Daniel Lewis, 17th: Daniel Lewis.

Sunday 31 May

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Grant Williams 37. 2nd: Mark Dean 36.

Ball winners: Val Ellis 34, Jon Wight 34, Glen Seymour 33, Fraser Jeffrey 33, Jack Lloyd 33, Angela Mitchell on countback from Felix Gamze 33.

NTPs - 4th: Jack Lloyd, 8th: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr, 13th: Carl Stibilj.

Monday 1 June

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Alex Gibbs 36. 2nd: Alex Jones 35. 3rd: Ian Dinsdale 33 C/B.

Ball winners: Chris O’Keefe 33, Eon Scott 33, Ian Harbourd 33, Brian Luxford 32.

NTPs - 4th: Eon Scott, 8th: Gerard O’Brien, 13th: Brian Luxford.

Wednesday 3 June

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Glenn Hunt 35. Runner Up: Keith Moorhead 35.

Ball winners: Pat Grady 35, Maurie Braden 34, Wayne Hibberson 33, Lawrence Miller c/b from others 32.

NTPs - 4th: Martin Van Rhee, 8th: Pat Ernst, 13th: Gordon Hines, 17th: Jon Wight.

9 Hole Medley Stableford

Winner: Mark Dean 17.

Ball winners: Grant Williams 10.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 31 May

Tuesday 26 May

Women's 18 Hole Foursomes Championship

Winners: Glenda Dodson and Maggie Ray 93. Runner Up: Carolyn Sullivan and Jill Halbwidl 97.

Handicap Winners: Rhonda Bray and Kylie McLeod 66 nett. Handicap Runner Up: Carolyn Sullivan and Jill Halbwidl 70 nett.

NTPs - 4th: Barbara Woodward.

Wednesday 27 May

Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Keith Fleet 19 points. Runner Up: Dan Madden 18 points.

Ball Winners: Leonard Chandler.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Bobby Hutchieson 40 points. Runner Up: Michael Cordier 37 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Glenn Burns, Peter Maddern, Max Webster, Rod Moyle, Gregory Sullivan, Craig Donoghue.

NTPs - 2nd: Michael Cordier, 4th: Glenn Burns, 7th: Ray Hutton, 13th: Craig Donoghue, 16th: Max Webster, 18th: Maurie Braden.

Thursday 28 May

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Barbara Thomas 20 points. Runner Up: Carol Coghill 18 points.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Jill Halbwidl 37 points. Runner Up: Annie Wilson 35 points.

Ball Winners: Kylie MacLeod, Glenda Dobson, Lorraine Adams.

NTPs - 2nd: Jill Halbwidl, 4th: Kylie MacLeod, 16th: Glenda Dobson, 18th: Glenda Dobson.

Saturday 30 May

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Jason McCoy 40 points. A Grade Runner Up: Martin Anania 37 points C/B.

B Grade Winner: Charles Seager 38 points. B Grade Runner Up: Paul Verdon 37 points.

C Grade Winner: Angus McCoy 39 points C/B. C Grade Runner Up: Phillip Barker 39 points C/B.

Ball Winners: David Altair, Matt Fischer, Ashley Clayton, Chris Oates, Trevor Clark, Adam Kupke, Craig Henwood, Angelo Garraggo, Matt Niedra, Darren Oats, Don Clutterbuck, Peter Nolan, Jason Oats.

NTPs – 2nd: Angus McCoy, 4th: Jack Dean, 7th: Michael Webster, 13th: Ashley Clayton, 16th: Ashley Clayton, 18th: Robert Holloway.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Jason McCoy. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Matthew Walsh.

Birdies: Subway - Matt Niedra, Ashley Clayton. Eagles: Maurie Braden 15th Hole.

Women's 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Yogie Naidoo 36 points. Runner Up: Susan Trevillian 28 points.

Sunday 31 May

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Brannan Duffy 38 points. Runner Up: Michael Cordier 36 points.

WANG CROQUET CLUB

Results for Monday 1 June are as follows:

Robyn Muller and Gavan Kelly d Gabi Heywood and Terry Wilson 7/5, Joan Dyson and Nathan Reynolds d Janet Kelly and Jed Hart 7/5, Cheryle Beckley and Christine Ireland d Maureen O'Keefe and Bronwyn Townsend 6/5.

Last Friday, Susan Fischer, at her first ever Social Day, played at Benalla, placed third of 32 entries

and won the last game with a well-executed jump shot.

This will be the first of many successes.

Last Weekend, Jed Hart placed third in division two at the Goulburn Valley Singles Tournament held at Shepparton.

Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.