It was an incredible game of A grade netball between Wangaratta Magpies and Myrtleford at McNamara Reserve last Saturday, ending in a draw.

The first half of the game was hard to split both sides as they went goal for goal.

Emma Botter and Zahra Hazeldine were unstoppable under the post, finishing the game with 22 and 26 goals respectively.

In the third quarter the Saints were able to create some separation, scoring six unanswered goals to give the team a buffer of nine goals at three quarter time.

The last quarter was played at a ferocious speed and intensity, and to Wangaratta’s credit they crawled their way back into the game.

The Saints' defenders stood strong all day, with Niamh Thorn causing some crucial turnovers.

The midcourt of Saige Broz and Jorja Reidy were steady all day, and stood tall in crucial moments.

To walk away with a draw, although maybe disappointing given the Saints' lead, was a vastly improved result from the 16 goal loss only a month prior.

It was a reflection of the solid style the Saints have been playing in recent weeks.

The team's best players for the day were Zahra Hazeldine and Jorja Reidy.

In other grades, the Saints' B grade went down 37-46.

Best on court were Charli Parolin and Sophie Pitts.

Saints' C grade went down 37-60.

Best on court were Katy Pritchard and Georgie Souther.

The Saints' Under 17’s had a convincing win, 64-33.

Best on court were Gemma Corcoran and Lily Boyer.

And the Saints' 15’s went down 24-58.

Best on court were Isobel Way and Willow Szaraszek.