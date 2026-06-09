A bumper crowd gathered at Myrtleford's McNamara Reserve on Saturday of the King's Birthday long weekend to watch rivals Myrtleford and Wangaratta go head to head in a top three clash of Ovens and Murray senior football.

It was an Easter like crowd in over cast conditions, however the ground was in excellent nick thanks to Myrtleford's hard working volunteers, despite torrential rain throughout the week.

The first quarter the Saints appeared in control of the match but couldn't capitalise and were one goal seven to one straight at quarter time.

Wangaratta gained the momentum in the second quarter and started to get on top in the midfield.

A goal on the half time siren hurt the Saints and extended the Magpies lead to 17 points.

The third quarter was a see-sawing affair and the Saints got back in the match and controlled the game in passages.

However, another crucial goal on the three quarter time siren to the Magpies extended their lead once again to 19 points.

The final quarter belonged to the Magpies as they scored crucial early goals and ended up victors by 35 points.

Wangaratta was well served by the Hewitt brothers, Harrison and Jackson, while Aidan Tilley was the most dominant forward on the ground, taking some strong marks and kicking five goals.

For the Saints, Nic Ferguson continued his strong form in defence and Zac Pethybridge is getting back to his best.

Saints coach Craig Millar was disappointed with the result but praised Wangaratta's performance and said they made the most of their opportunities.

"We couldn't capitalise on our early dominance, we needed to be better in front of goal," he said.

"Full credit to the Magpies...they did capitalise going forward and put scoreboard pressure on us."

The Saints now turn their attention to the Wodonga Bulldogs at McNamara Reserve this Saturday which shapes as another important game for both sides.

The Saints will welcome back veteran Simon Curtis from a three week suspension and will look to bounce back against a strong opponent.

It promises to be another blockbuster game, played in front of another big crowd of Saints and Bulldog supporters.

MATCH DETAILS

Myrtleford 1.7, 2.9, 6.13, 7.13.55 lost to Wangaratta 1.0, 6.2, 11.2, 14.6.90

GOALS: Wangaratta: A. Tilley 5, O. Roberts 2, M. Hedin 2, J. McClounan 1, J. Mapleson 1, B. Marjanovic 1, L. Kennett 1, W. O’Keefe 1.Myrtleford: C. Thomason 3, R. Smith 1, J. Gribbin 1, J. Muraca 1, M. Munro 1.

BEST: Wangaratta: J. Hewitt, H. Hewitt, C. Knowles, A. Tilley, M. Hedin, B. Melville. Myrtleford: N. Ferguson, R. Sharp, J. Muraca, M. Munro, C. Thomason, Z. Pethybridge.

RESERVES, THIRDS

In the earlier games the determined young Saints were no match for the more experienced Magpies, who made the most of their forward attacks and strong defence to record an 80 point win – 13.15.93 to 1.7.13.

Best players for the ‘Pies were Noah White, Nicholas Kjar and Rama Schultz and for the Saints Hamish Johnston, Noah Robb and Josh Bruneau.

The Reserves was a closely contested game.

With the Saints were coming off a good win last week and were ready to test the Magpies.

Wangaratta controlled the game to take a seven goal lead into the last quarter.

The Saints grabbed the initiative and responded with five goals to get within 12 points, but a late goal helped deliver Wangaratta a 19 point win - 11.7.73 to 8.6.54.