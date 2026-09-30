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Mansfield U/16 Girls Gold go undefeated

<p>DIVISON WINNERS: Mansfield U16 team pose after undefeated wins at Echuca tournament. </p>\\n
<p>DIVISON WINNERS: Mansfield U16 team pose after undefeated wins at Echuca tournament. </p>\\n

DIVISON WINNERS: Mansfield U16 team pose after undefeated wins at Echuca tournament.

The U/16 Girls Gold went undefeated at their first tournament for 2026-2027 representative basketball season.
September 30, 2026 • 03:13
Updated, September 30, 2026 • 03:20

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