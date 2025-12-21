The Rotary Club of Myrtleford's last supper, ending more than 70 years of service within the community, was celebrated in style at the Savoy Club last Wednesday evening, 17 December.

The eight remaining Myrtleford Rotarians were joined by past club members, their families and friends, as well as representatives from surrounding Rotary clubs and those from further afield, as the achievements of the local community club were acknowledged, ahead of it's official disbanding later this month.

Since its chartering on 27 September, 1954, the Rotary Club of Myrtleford has championed a number of programs to bolster community engagement, diversity and service over the past seven decades - most notably, the creation of the International Rotary Student Exchange Program in 1959, which is now practiced by Rotary clubs worldwide.

"The Rotary Club of Myrtleford has enjoyed many successes over the years and tonight is an opportunity to reflect on that journey with pride," president, Gail Robertson said.

"Our club has always been made up of people from many walks of life, each bringing different experiences, skills and perspectives.

"What has united us has been a shared commitment to service: a genuine desire to support our local community here in Myrtleford, while also reaching beyond our borders to assist others around the world.

"The true strength of the Rotary Club of Myrtleford has never been buildings or projects alone, but the dedication of its members.

"Time and again, Rotarians have volunteered their time, energy and expertise to deliver projects, organise events and work alongside local businesses and community groups for the benefit of our town."

The club's final youth exchange student, Constantino Arana from Argentina, who has spent the last 11 months in Australia, said he might follow in the footsteps of dozens before him and return to his host country as an adult.

Constantino also helped to draw the winning tickets from the evening's raffle, with more than a dozen prizes donated by the local Coles, Mitre 10, Foodworks, Coffee Chakra, Ovens Valley Chainsaws and Lawn Mowers and Michelini Wines.

Four of the Rotary club's current members - Jodi Harrison, Helen and Surrey Hunter and Evan Jones - were honoured with the Paul Harris Fellow award, given in honour of Rotary’s founder, Paul Harris, in recognition of individuals who have gone above and beyond the expectations of their role, enabling Rotary to further extend its reach and impact within the community.

During the preceding week, representatives from Myrtleford's Rotary and Lions clubs met at Bank WAW in Myrtleford, to hand over the community bus keys.

"On behalf of the Myrtleford Lions Club, we'd like to acknowledge all the hard work the Rotary club have done over the years," president, Adrian Villella said.

"The Rotary club disbanding is a devastating loss for our community: the loss of another service club is an unfortunate reflection of our time.

"As long as the Lions are here, the community bus will be a part of Myrtleford."

Local Lions members Dave Byrne and Paul McIlroy ceremoniously accepted the keys from Rotarian Richard Dean during last Wednesday's Farewell Dinner.

Bank WAW in Myrtleford will continue to facilitate bookings of the community bus.

"Whilst the Rotary Club of Myrtleford will be no longer, the history of the club will remain through the Savoy Club who have generously [offered to] keep the Rotary Change-over collars and a copy of the charter in the foyer," Ms Robertson said.

"The Rotary boards with the exchange students and the Rotary presidents will be forever displayed in the members' lounge."

The Charter of Rotary Club of Myrtleford was handed over to Linda Gidlund, a representative from and the Rotary Community Leader of the new Rotary e-Club, 'Unity Inspire'.