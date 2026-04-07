Offering an outstanding opportunity to secure 10 acres in the beautiful hamlet of Wandiligong. Quietly tucked away, completely surrounded by crown land and offering a breathtaking vista that stretches across the Wandiligong and Growlers Creek Valleys, this elevated parcel of land promises a lifestyle of unparalleled serenity and natural beauty.



With its established Chestnut & Hazelnut Trees the property now has been granted planning approval for you to build your dream home on and continue to develop this fabulous parcel of land to create your own secluded oasis.



The house site offers the perfect vantage point for you to enjoy our magical part of the world from escaping the business of everyday life and creating your forever environment around you one step at a time.



The surrounding bushland is amazing and if you are a keen bird watcher, nature lover, wildlife admirer, bushwalker, trail runner or MTB rider, what better place to call home with all of this right on your doorstep.



A rear rarity, particularly with approval to build in place, the land at the top of Tobias Track is fully fenced, has existing water storage in place with a spring fed 95,000L tank and for anyone wishing for tranquility could not be a better option for your future.