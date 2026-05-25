It's taken more than three years, but Myrtleford's Trish Semmens is finally mobile again, ecstatic to last week receive her custom-made replacement vehicle after an engine fire destroyed her previous modified vehicle in 2023.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001, Trish developed septicemia after her surgery, which resulted in the loss of her legs and parts of her hands from the infection.

Confined to motorised chair, she arranged her first modified vehicle in 2005, after spending a long time in hospital.

In February 2023 she and her son Jackson were driving home from a weekend away when her vehicle caught fire, with Jackson able to remove his mum before the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Getting a replacement vehicle has been quite an ordeal, having taken "three years, three months and approximately 17 days".

"I bought my new $70,000 to $76,000 vehicle [in 2023], then all the paperwork was sent on to the NDIS, who paid for the $198,000 modifications," Trish explained.

"[The NDIS application was] re-submitted three times, before finally it was looked at properly after two years and then I got the 'OK' in December 2025.

"Capital Special Vehicles in Dandenong modified my second car for me: they have just been a lifesaver with the work they do.

"It's given me my life back.

"Thank you to everybody who have been so supportive over the last three years: there was a small community fundraiser three years ago, which raised about $2000 to $3000 and then my girlfriend did a 'GoFundMe' which raised $12,000 and I paid for the rest."

Trish received her new vehicle on 7 May, had it for five days, but the modifications turned out to be faulty and it had to be returned, before it was re-delivered Tuesday last week.

Now Trish is fully able to use her 2023 Volkswagen Multi-Van as intended: she can roll her wheelchair straight up the ramp into the middle of the van via the side-door, lock the wheelchair into place and use it as the driver's seat.

"My new car is now properly operational," she said.

"I'm excited to have her finally home, she's mine and I'm getting to know how to drive her, because it's different from my previous one.

"I have my own freedom now: I can go out of town without having to rely on other people to drive me.

"I was getting in and out of my husband's car, but it's done his back in and it's done my shoulder, because we used a smaller wheelchair and I've got to climb up into his car.

"Now my health will be better and my mental health will be a lot better."

Trish said she would welcome input from the community for some name ideas to christen the new vehicle.

"Because she's grey, there's been a few names thrown around like '50 Shades', because they know my sense of humour.

"My last one was called Black Betty, because she was black.

"If anyone out there can give me a good name, it'll be going on the car: another spectacular pun would be amazing.

"I've also still got to pimp it up: pinstripes, rims and all that."