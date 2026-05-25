Three dedicated members of the Myrtleford Pony Club proudly represented both the club and the North East Zone at the NSW Pony Club State Combined Training and Horse Trials Championships, held at the Albury-Wodonga Equestrian Centre from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 May.

The event showcased outstanding sportsmanship, determination and talent, with the club's riders achieving some impressive results.

The competition commenced on Friday with the Combined Training event.

Ella Hamilton competed in the E Grade, 8 & Under 13 age group, to deliver an exceptional performance to achieve Reserve Champion.

"This is a remarkable accomplishment, particularly as Ella is one of the youngest competitors in her class, demonstrating skill, composure and maturity well beyond her years," Myrtleford Pony Club president Celia Haley said.

Tia Barnes also competed on Friday, as she stepped up to a higher grade.

"Tia displayed great courage and determination throughout the competition, rising to the challenge with confidence and resilience," Ms Haley said.

Moving into the Horse Trials over the weekend, both Ella Hamilton and Elsey Murtagh took to the field with strong performances across all phases.

Elsey and her horse Jamaica delivered their best dressage test of the season, followed by a clear show jumping round.

With only minor time penalties cross country, they finished an impressive third place in the E Grade 13 & Under 17 age group.

"This is an outstanding result for this combination, with plenty to look forward to in the upcoming season," Ms Haley said.

"Ella and (her horse) Lucy also produced a lovely dressage test and two lovely jumping rounds.

"Despite again being one of the youngest riders in her class, Ella’s consistent performance earned her Reserve Champion in E Grade 8 & Under 13, a fantastic achievement across the weekend."

The following weekend, Bec Shelly and her horse Rosie travelled to Colac to compete in the Victorian Pony Club State Horse Trials.

They achieved an excellent sixth place in Grade 4, finishing on their dressage score: a testament to the quality of their performance across all phases.

Additionally, their zone team placed fifth overall, contributing to a strong team result.

"Myrtleford Pony Club is incredibly proud of all four riders for their achievements," Ms Haley said.

"Not only have they represented Myrtleford with distinction, but they have also showcased the strength and talent within the North East Zone.

"Their dedication, commitment and passion for their ponies and the sport are truly commendable.

"We look forward with excitement to the next event season and to seeing these riders continue to grow and succeed."