Some of Bright's most celebrated chefs and hospitality venues have joined forces for what promises to be one of the region's most memorable food events this Friday night.

Led by chef Hamish Nugent, the 'Fork in the Road' progressive dinner will bring together the culinary talents of Koji Bird, Basil's, Sir Loins and Tomahawks, with each venue to create a signature course paired with local wines, cocktails and spirits which showcase the best of the High Country.

For Hamish, the event is about celebrating a hospitality scene where locals often enjoy one venue at a time.

"People have their favourite restaurant in town, but it's not often you get the opportunity to experience four of Bright's leading venues in one night," he said.

"That's what makes this event so special."

The sold-out event will see 200 guests divided into four groups of 50, each travelling between the venues throughout the evening.

Every group will follow a different journey, meaning no two experiences will be exactly the same.

"Each venue has its own personality, its own style of food and its own atmosphere," Hamish said.

"Guests will enjoy a completely different progression through the night depending on where they start.

"It creates four unique dining experiences which all come together at the end."

As curator of the menu, Hamish has worked closely with the chefs and venue teams to create an evening which celebrates collaboration rather than competition.

"We're fortunate in Bright to have a hospitality industry which genuinely supports one another," he said.

"This event showcases the creativity, talent and quality we have right here in our own backyard."

The evening will conclude with a community celebration at Bright Brewery, bringing all guests together after their culinary journey across town.

Hosted by the Bright & District Chamber of Commerce, 'Fork in the Road' forms part of the community's ongoing efforts to support local businesses and celebrate the resilience of Bright and Porepunkah following last year's incident.