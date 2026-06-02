Set within one of Bright’s most peaceful and tightly held pockets, this beautifully crafted family home combines timeless elegance with exceptional space, comfort and breathtaking views toward Mount Bogong. Built by a respected local master builder and presented in immaculate condition throughout, 10 Walnut Grove offers a lifestyle of quiet luxury surrounded by established gardens and stunning natural beauty.



From the moment you arrive, the home’s beautiful street appeal, circular driveway and manicured surrounds create an immediate sense of warmth and sophistication. Inside, 2.7m high ceilings and an abundance of natural light enhance the incredible sense of space throughout the home.



At its heart is the expansive open plan kitchen, living and dining zone where large windows frame the leafy outlooks and distant mountain views. The well-appointed kitchen offers generous bench space, excellent storage and seamless connection to the elevated deck – the perfect place to unwind with a morning coffee or evening wine while taking in the peaceful valley vistas.

A separate formal living and dining room provides an elegant second entertaining space complete with a stunning open fireplace for cosy winter evenings.



The spacious master suite enjoys a private downstairs position with walk-in robe and ensuite, while upstairs offers the ideal family retreat with additional bedrooms, office nook and a second living area perfect for the kids or working from home.



Comfort is assured year-round with ducted zoned reverse cycle heating and cooling, while practical features include extensive storage throughout and a double freestanding lock-up garage complete with a separate studio space ideal as a workshop, bike room, gym or additional storage.



A truly inviting family home where every detail has been thoughtfully designed for relaxed Bright living.