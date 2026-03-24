Welcome to a rare offering in the beautiful Buckland Valley – a superbly presented home that radiates warmth, charm and an unmistakable sense of calm. Set against a backdrop of rolling farmland and framed by breathtaking views of Mount Buffalo, this is a property that instantly feels like an escape.



Step inside and you're greeted by a light-filled, inviting interior where every window captures a garden outlook or a glimpse of the surrounding valley. The recently renovated kitchen is the heart of the home, featuring generous bench space, modern appliances and picture windows overlooking the gardens and neighbouring farmland - cooking here feels peaceful and connected to nature.



The open-plan kitchen and dining area flows effortlessly, warmed by a slow-combustion wood fire and complemented by under floor heating throughout. The home also features reverse cycle heating and cooling and ceiling fans throughout. Three comfortable bedrooms with built-in robes provide functionality for families, guests or first-home buyers, while the central bathroom is neat and well presented.



Outdoors, the property truly shines. Established gardens and fruit trees, berry patches, a 12m x 6m enclosed veggie garden and a chicken coop make this a haven for green thumbs and those dreaming of a self-sufficient lifestyle. A separate yard space offers the ideal setup for a tiny home - creating opportunities for extended family, guests or passive income (STCA). Ample shedding, solar system, 17,000lt backup water tank, a double carport and a fully fenced secure yard complete this picture perfect package.



Just a few minutes' walk to the Buckland River and the beloved Sinclair's swimming hole, and a short drive to Porepunkah and 10 minutes from Bright, this location blends tranquillity with convenience. Offered furnished as an option, this is an exceptional turnkey investment or an idyllic first home at the base of majestic Mount Buffalo.