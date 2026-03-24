In a private and idyllic valley setting, lies this fabulous 55 acre property, that has been thoughtfully planned out, meticulously maintained, is immaculately presented and can only truly be appreciated in person.



Wind your way in to arrive at your 3 bedroom plus office, 2 bathroom, 2 living area homestead, that sits in amazing surrounds of rolling lawns, mature gardens, your own private landscaped spring fed dam and inground heated pool.



The exterior combination of weatherboard, iron & stone, wrap around front verandah and mountain backdrop really do invoke a feel of living your best life in the High Country.



Relax on said verandah and enjoy an outlook to the surrounding natural bush, with Roberts Creek meandering along your Northern border and all of the peace & quiet you could possibly ask for.



Step inside to open plan living with a timber lined cathedral ceiling, feature stone open fire place, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, home office and second separate second living space. The modern kitchen with its big slab of redgum for a benchtop is more than capable of impressing every home chef, with this living space being large enough for all of your family gatherings with ease.



The master bedroom enjoys a luxe ensuite with large Walk In Robe and French doors out on to the verandah.



The Queen sized bedrooms 2 & 3 both have built in robes and adjoin the second living space. There is a wonderful view across your farm from the dedicated home office and further features include the family bathroom, nice sized laundry, masses of storage through the home, access straight inside from your double carport, open fire, ducted vacuum system, reverse cycle heating & cooling, slow combustion wood fire, double glazed windows, solar panels feeding back in to the grid and solar heating for your pool.



The farm itself has a gentle slope, is well pastured and divided into 8 paddocks.



The Green Tea plantation is made up of more than 55,000 plants covering approx. 12.5 acres, with overhead sprinklers providing your irrigation, fertigation and frost protection. This plantation is grown exclusively for the tea company ITO EN Australia based out of Wangaratta, who also provide ongoing support and harvesting machinery.



There is a 29 meg Irrigation dam, filled via an annual winter fill licence, farm machinery shed, cattle yards and a large lockable barn style shed/workshop.



An amazing lifestyle property, featuring all of the right attributes, that just happens to be less than 3 km from the centre of Bright, wow.